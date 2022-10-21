Significance of Maolud Nabiyyi

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

Almighty Allah says in Holy Qur’an, Fath, 48:29: “Muhammad is the apostle of God and those who are with him are strong against unbelievers (but) compassionate amongst each other. Thou wilt see them bow and prostrate themselves (in prayer), seeking grace from God and (His) good pleasure. On their faces are their marks, (being) the traces of their prostration. This is their similitude in the Taurat. And their similitude in the Gospel is like a seed which sends forth its blade, then makes it strong. It then becomes thick, and it stands on its own stem, (filling) the sowers with wonder and delight. As a result, it fills the unbelievers with rage at them. God has promised those among them who believe and do righteous deeds forgiveness, and a great reward.”

The annual celebration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) which is called Maolud Nabiyyi means different things to different people. Even among the Muslims, it means to some, the printing of envelopes in seeking aid for the propagation of Islam. To some other individuals, it means the organisation of Islamic programmes to educate the public about the religion of peace, Islam. To some Muslim elders, political actors, opinion leaders and corporate organisations, it is a golden opportunity to make political statements and pay lip service to the moral decadence and socio-economic woes of the nation. To some Muslim organisations, Maolud Nabiyyi provides the chance to garner finances through public lectures, launching, chieftaincy ceremony and others.

But truly, the 12th day of Rabiul-Awwal should be a day for all Muslims to reflect on the life and message of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). His birth on Monday, 12 Rabiul-Awwal, 570 A.D. heralded redemption for mankind from ignorance, disease, misdeeds and darkness (Qur’an 21:107). The Holy Qur’an, A’raf, 7:158, says: “Say: (Muhammad) ‘O men! I am sent unto you all as the apostle of God to Whom belongeth the dominion of the heavens and the earth. There is no god but He. It is He that giveth both life and death. So, believe in God and His apostle the unlettered Prophet who believed in God and His words. Follow him that (so) ye may be guided.”

His arrival is unique as it confirms the prophecies about him in Torah (by Moses) and Gospel (by Jesus Christ) (Qur’an 7:157). The Holy Qur’an, Yunus, 10:2, says: “It is a matter of wonderment to men that We have set Our inspiration to a man from among themselves? (Muhammad) — that he should warn mankind (of their danger), and give the good news to the believers that they have before their Lord the lofty rank of truth. (But) say the unbelievers: ‘This is indeed an evident sorcerer!’”

His being born announces the Messenger of Allah for all ages (Qur’an 7:158, 34:28). His cry into this world in the cradle portends the finality of prophethood, the Seal of Messengers of Allah. The Holy Qur’an, Ahzab, 33:40, says: “Muhammad is not the father of any of your men, but (he is) the apostle of God, and the Seal of the Prophets. And God has full knowledge of all things.”

His survival confirms the finality of Revelation to mankind, as the Holy Qur’an that was revealed to Prophet Muhammad remains the last scripture that remains uncorrupted till eternity (Q. 15:87; 16:44; 26:192-195; 47:2). The Holy Qur’an, Al-Isra, 17:88-89, says, “Say: ‘If the whole of mankind and jinn were to gather together to produce the like of this Qur’an, they could not produce the like thereof, even if they backed up each other with help and support’. And We have explained to man, in this Qur’an, every kind of similitude. Yet the greater part of men refuse (to receive it) except with ingratitude.” The Qur’an, 26:210-211, stresses: “No evil ones have brought down this (Revelation) ‘Qur’an’: It would neither suit them nor would they be able (to produce it).”

And of course, the birth of the Prophet in Year of the Elephant remains symbolic as the Holy Mosque of Ka’bah was saved from destruction by Abraha Ashram and his men (Qur’an 105:1-5). Intoxicated with power and fired by religious fanaticism, their sacrilegious intentions through big expedition against Makkah to destroy Ka’bah were defeated by a miracle. No defence was offered by the custodians of the Ka’bah as the army was too strong for them, besieging Makkah on elephants. But Allah, the Ultimate Guard and Master of planners that gives protection shower hot pellets of stones, thrown by flocks of birds on the numerous armed soldiers riding on elephants and destroyed them almost to naught. The stones produced sores and pustule on the skin, which spread like a pestilence. The Holy Qur’an, Fil, 105:1-5, attests: “Seest thou not how thy Lord dealt with the companions of the elephant? Did He not make their treacherous plan go astray? And He sent against them flights of birds, striking them with stones of baked clay. Then did He make them like an empty field of stalks and straw (of which the corn) has been eaten up.”

Indeed, the birth of Prophet (SAW) in this year of safety for Makkah and Ka’bah was not a coincidence. It symbolises the safe arrival of the reformer that completed Islam for us, and the protection of the first house of Allah in the city of monotheism, which complements one another. The Holy Qur’an, 5:97, says: “God made the Ka’ba the sacred house, an asylum of security for men as also the sacred months the animals for offerings and the garlands that mark them. That ye may know that God hath knowledge of what is in the heavens and on earth and that God is well acquainted with all things.”

It is true that the prophets, from Adam to Muhammad, preached Islam (Qur’an 7:172). It is true that whoever receives revelation from Allah and preaches the oneness of Allah i.e., Islam is a prophet and truly not less than 124,000 prophets had been sent by Allah at different times in history to warn, remind and guide us. But only 25 of the Messengers of God are named in the Holy Qur’an. Five of the prophets are special (‘Ulul-Azm) and they are Nuh, Ibrahim, Musa, Isa and Muhammad (SAW). And Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the most unique sent to all creatures, while others were national prophets and Messengers and his religion will prevail over all religions ((Qur’an 21:107; 33:40; 34:28; 61:9).

After all, Muhammad (SAW) was an unlettered prophet given the greatest Message of the Holy Qur’an that subsists without edition till eternity (Qur’an 7:157; 62:2; 41:42; 17:88). Whereas all the prophets of Allah were men of good character and high honour, they were prepared and chosen by God to deliver His message to their respective nations except Prophet Muhammad (SAW) sent to entire mankind as the seal of all apostles.

His message in the Holy Qur’an, as practised in the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) transcends all ages as it abrogates all the scriptures before it (Qur’an 2:105). The chosen preachers only continue to explain to the people generation after generation. The Holy Qur’an 2:104-106 says: “O ye of Faith! Say not (to the apostle) words of ambiguous import but words of respect and hearken (to him), to those without faith is a grievous punishment. It is never the wish of those without faith among the People of the Book nor of the pagans that anything good should come down to you from your Lord. But God will choose for His special Mercy whom He will for God is Lord of grace abounding. None of Our revelations do We abrogate or cause to be forgotten but We substitute something better or similar; knowest thou not that God hath power over all things?”

From his birth to his death, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) exemplified a perfect leadership, beautiful pattern of conduct and exalted standard of character for us on how to live a good life (Qur’an 20:1; 33:21; 68:4). The Holy Qur’an, 33:21, says: “Ye have indeed in the apostle of God a beautiful pattern (of conduct) for anyone whose hope is in God and the Final Day, and who engages much in the praise of God”. “And thou ‘Muhammad’ (standest) on an exalted standard of character” (Qur’an 68:4).

Thus, the period of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) provides opportunity annually for us to teach the exemplary political, religious and moral leadership modelled by him for the new generation of political leaders in the world today, which has slipped into abysmal corruption, greed, non-performance and tyranny. Apart from serving as the head of state in Madinah over the Muslims, Jews, and Christians successfully, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) used the respective laws, i.e., Torah for the Jews and Gospel for the Christians to administer justice and appointed governors around the world where Muslims prevailed. The Holy Qur’an, Anbiyaa, 21:105-108, says: “Before this We wrote in the Psalms, after the Message (given to Moses). My servants, the righteous, shall inherit the earth. Verily in the (Qur’an) is a Message for people who would (truly) worship God. We sent thee not, but as a mercy for all creatures. Say: “What has come to me by inspiration is that Your God is one God. Will ye therefore bow to His will (in Islam)?”





The Qur’an, 42:15, also affirms Prophet Muhammad’s leadership as head of state as just: “Now then, for that (reason), call (them to the faith). And stand steadfast as thou art commanded, nor follow thou their vain desires; but say: ‘I believe in the Book which God has sent down. And I am commanded to judge justly between you. God is our Lord and your Lord. For us (is the responsibility for) our deeds and for you for your deeds. There is no contention between us and you. God will bring us together, and to Him is (our) final goal.”