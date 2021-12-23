‘MMA2 ready for Yuletide seamless flight operations’

The management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), owners of MMA2, has expressed readiness to contain the upsurge of human and vehicular traffic expected during the Yuletide season.

To this end, BASL said all necessary facilities needed for seamless operations had been put in place.

The Head of Business, Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal II (MMA2), Mr Raphael Uchegbu, who disclosed this to journalists in his office at MMA2, Ikeja, said a lot of system upgrade had taken place to ensure seamless processing of passengers during the festive season and after.

Uchegbu explained that refresher courses had also been conducted for staff of the organisation in charge of interface with the public in order to meet standard stipulated in passengers services while airlines management at the terminal had also been engaged in meetings on the handling of passengers.

He said to enhance security, the CCTVs within the terminal had been upgraded to capture every activity going on in the arrival and departure halls while the security team had been beefed up and put on alert especially when there were multiple arrivals.

Uchegbu noted that BASL had in March this year purchased six brand new x-ray machines in preparation for this year’s activities which he said were working effectively.

On the traffic gridlock in front of the terminal, Uchegbu said that BASL had engaged men of the Air force, Mobile Police Force, FRSC personnel to work at the MMA2 Special Marshall Unit to ensure easy movement of traffic both within and outside the terminals during peak hours.

