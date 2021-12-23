AON backs FG’s action to preserve integrity of Nigeria

The umbrella body of all airlines in Nigeria, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), has commended the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, for the way he stood up for the honour, dignity and respect to Nigeria’s sovereignty as a nation on the recent diplomatic matter between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The body equally expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering stance on the issue which emboldened the Minister of Aviation to reciprocate with equal measures the treatment meted out to a Nigerian airline operating into the UAE.

According to the operators, “The AON wishes to commend the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Abubakar Sirika, for the courageous way he stood up for the honour, dignity and respect to our sovereignty as a nation on this matter.

“AON is not unmindful of the leading roles the Minister played in getting our dear President to sign the Customs Duty and VAT waivers into law immediately the National Assembly passed the bill.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari’s government for standing solidly and protectively behind not only Nigerian airlines but also indigenous investments and investors in Nigeria.

“By the recent reciprocal actions undertaken by the Federal Government, national sense of pride and belief in Nigeria rose to an all-time high.”

In the same vein, the airline operators commended the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, for his dogged and courageous actions which did not leave anyone in doubt about his resolve to do all within his capacity not to allow any country to disrespect Nigerians.

The AON stressed that it was not opposed to other foreign airlines operating into Nigeria but added that it frowned upon the underhand actions of these airlines and their countries in making it difficult for Nigerian airlines to get the necessary permits to operate in their countries.

It would be recalled that the UAE recently reduced the three weekly flights operated by Nigeria’s Air Peace into the Sharjah International Airport to just one flight per week while UAE’s carrier, Emirates, operates 21 flights weekly into Nigeria, a situation that led the Minister of Aviation to reduce Emirates frequency into Nigeria to just one flight weekly too.

As a result of this action, the UAE authorities have not only granted seven slots per week to Air Peace but have granted the Nigerian carrier the slots to operate from the preferred Dubai Airport instead of Sharjah.

“We encourage the Federal Government of Nigeria to continue to reciprocate, in equal measures, against any country that tries, in any manner whatsoever, to disrespect our sovereignty again,” the body stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.