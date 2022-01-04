Misconduct: Ogun rolls out strategies on repositioning of public secondary schools

Worried by the spate of indiscipline in some public secondary schools, the Ogun State government has rolled out strategies to combat unruly behaviours and other acts of indiscipline in the schools.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbagbu, said several strategies had been put in place to checkmate the challenges, saying the issues of misbehaviours amongst students is a reflection of what is happening in the larger society.

Arigbagbu flanked by other officials of the Ministry said the government would not fold its arms and allowed the incidences that happened in some of its schools’ last term reared its ugly head again.

He explained that the government extended the resumption date from January 4th to 10th, so as to strategise more on how to checkmate nefarious acts among the students.

The commissioner explained that a series of meetings were held with virtually all stakeholders in the education industry in the state in repositioning the schools to model ones among the comity of schools, not only in the South-West but the country at large.

He identified poor parenting; improper upbringing; the issue of underage children; environmental factors; peer group influence and the economic situation of the country as some of the factors responsible for these challenges.

The commissioner implored parents to play their roles in moulding their children in becoming responsible students, submitting that the children spent more hours at home than in schools.

“The state government is unhappy with events that occured in some of our schools’ last term. It is important to note that issues of misbehaviours and misdemeanours are not something peculiar to schools in the state. What is happening is a reflection of what is happening in the larger society.

“It is unfortunate that this is happening in the state, a state that is noted for recording firsts in all areas of human endeavours.

“As a responsible government, we cannot sit down and allow these developments to consume us. We have critically looked at those issues and that is why we extended the resumption date for us to strategise more on how to curtail it.

“We will continue to improve on the situation in our schools. We are addressing the issue of congestion in classes to promote effective and efficient teaching-learning process. The issue of dual registration will also be addressed,” he added.

According to the commissioner, part of the measures put in place to curb indiscipline among the students is the reintroduction of extracurricular activities, Post Examination Entertainment Programme (PEEP) in schools and equally Inter-House Sports Competition amongst others.

