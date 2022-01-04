Police arrest three teenagers for attempted ritual killing

Detectives of Bayelsa State Police Command in collaboration with youths of Sagbama Community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state have arrested three male teenagers over the attempted ritual killing of a 13-year-old girl, Endeley Comfort.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects who are 15 years old namely: Emomotimi Magbisa, Perebi Aweke and Eke Prince, all natives of Sagbama Community, allegedly accosted Comfort and hypnotised her.

The hypnosis was to make her follow them to Magbisa’s apartment, cut her finger in the process and sprinkle the blood on a mirror for ritual purposes.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that vigilant youths noticed the suspicious movements of the suspects and raised alarm.

The suspects were subsequently arrested and some substances suspected to be charms were recovered from them as they confessed to the crime.

The victim was rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention while the suspects were transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit for discreet investigation.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, said that the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo, commended the efforts of the community youths for vigilance in the community.

