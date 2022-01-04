Imo gov fails to name sponsors of insecurity in Imo, knocks Okorocha

Latest News
By Johnkennedy Uzoma-Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday failed to name sponsors of insecurity and criminalities in Imo State despite information from government house that the governor would do so.

In his 40-page  score cards adresss  presented  to the people of Imo State at the Government House, Owerri, the governor flayed the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, over what he described as his plan to be governor again.

He said: “Imo State has former governors like Chief Achike Udenwa, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Governor Emeka Ihedioha and Governor Okorocha, but the only difference between Okorocha and other former governors is that he is out of office but he still wants to be governor again.”

Governor Uzodimma said that he did not want to join issues with Okorocha while he promised to do everything possible to ensure there is peace in the state.

He disclosed that his administration, since assumption of office, had faced a  barrage of security challenges, the first one being a politically-sponsored against his administration.

According to him, this was followed by orchestrated attacks on police formations, killings and maiming of policemen and innocent citizens.

The governor said that some of the security breaches were politically contrived, insisting that such conclusion was based on intelligence information at his disposal.

He acknowledged the fact that his administration planned to name those behind the insecurity in the state during the stakeholders meeting based on the confessional statements and substantial evidence provided by the criminals in custody.

He however called on the relevant law-enforcement agencies to do the needful, insisting that his administration will not allow anyone to hold the state hostage.

Governor Uzodimma said that to keep the state safe at all times, government has provided security vehicles, including Armoured Personnel Carriers, to security operatives in the state, adding that this was in addition to 200 Hilux vehicles.

You might also like
Latest News

Show evidence you killed bandit kingpins, Gumi challenges military

Latest News

Kaduna insecurity: Ban on Okada for commercial, personal uses still in place ― Govt

Latest News

Nine people killed, five injured in fresh attacks in Kaduna

Latest News

Bashir Tofa was an astute politician ― Senate President

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More