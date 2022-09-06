Minna depot dissociates self IPMAN factional warning strike

Chairman, Minna Depot chapter of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Adamu Erena, has disassociated the organisation from the ongoing Northern Petroleum Marketers three-day warning strike over unpaid bridging claims.

Erena in an interview with journalists in Minna, the state capital described the industrial action as “factional marketers strike” that cannot get the desired results, adding that members must unite to achieve the goals of the association.

He explained that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is indebted to the markers through Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) to the tune of the sum of over N600billion, stressing that the strike was not well planned to get the desired outcome.

The chairman however decried the inability of the NNPC and federal government to refine PMS in the country, adding that the imported refined product were being sold to the private depots in the country at an unofficial price while its availability at unapproved rates across the country.

Adamu Erena, thereby, challenged the federal government to immediately remove the petroleum subsidy before the forthcoming 2023 general elections to ensure that the citizens were used to so as to avoid politicizing the policy.

It could however be recalled that Northern IPMAN Forum has declared a 3-day warning strike from 5th to 8th September 2022 over an alleged non-payment of their PEF debt.