NDE flags off Environmental Beautification Training, Graduate Attachment Schemes in Kogi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Tuesday, flagged off Environmental Beautification Training and Graduate Attachment Schemes for unemployed persons in Kogi State.

About 30 unemployed persons are participating in the environmental beatification training, orientation and sensitisation while fifty others will benefit from the first phase of the Graduate Attachment Scheme under the Special Public Works Department of the Directorate.

The Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu who was represented by the Kogi state Coordinator, Abubakar Zakari while speaking during the flag-off, said that participants in the environmental beautification scheme will be trained on moulding, laying of interlock blocks, tiles, plaster of Paris (POP) and raising of nurseries/flowers for a period of three months.

The Director General said that other beneficiaries of the Graduate Attachment Scheme are to undergo a three months internship with corporate Government, Private and None Governmental organisations.

Fikpo said that the objective of the scheme is to close the skills gap; improve the employability of the youths and build a competent workforce with a view to creating a competitive edge for talents for their retention in organisation where they served.

He said that the programme is aimed at enabling beneficiaries to become self-employed and contribute their quota to the growth of the nation’s economy.

“This programme is a clear demonstration of the federal government to reduce poverty among the poor and Vulnerable citizens and to actualise government’s commitment to lift over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty,” he said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the the Head of Special Public Works Department, Mr Toyin Ajibade charged participants to uphold the saying that there is dignity in labour.

He urged them to take their training very serious as it is a privileged opportunity for them useful to themselves and their immediate society.

A physically challenged graduate, Mrs Ohize Rofiat while responding on behalf of other participants applauded the federal government for the opportunity given them.

