Tinubu donates N50m to flood victims in Jigawa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has donated N50 million to the Jigawa flood victims.

The presidential candidate announced the donation today, while he paid a courtesy call to the Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar in Dutse, government house during a sympathy visit to the state.

Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu noted that “I’m here to commensurates with the government and people of the state more especially the victims and those who lost their loved ones and who lost their belongings to the disaster”.

He added that “a flood disaster is an act of God Almighty. This token is just to relieve the victims not compensate them.”

“When we heard about the disaster and the level of damages, we made it necessary to came personally to commensurate with our brothers and sisters and identify our selves and shows our concerns, togetherness and brotherhood”.

The Jagaba called on the victims to submit everything to God Almighty, he, therefore, prayed for God Almighty’s intervention and prevention of feature occurrence.

Responding, the governor of Jigawa state, Alheri Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar thanks the presidential candidate for the visit and donation.

