THE Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has called on the Kano State government to pay its members their entitlements, saying that life has become unbearable for the affected members amidst economic hardships in the country.

The North West Zone of SSANU said the Kano State government is owing members of two state-owned universities entitlements ranging from promotions arrears, hazard arrears, arrears of earned allowance as well as the 2018 consequential adjustment on the minimum wage arrears.

According to the union, the two universities being owed their entitlements are Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUSTECH), formerly, Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil and Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YUMSUK), formerly, Northwest University, Kano.

The union made the call in a statement issued at the end of its sixth Regular Executive Council meeting, held at Federal University, Birnin Kebbi and signed by the National Vice President, Comrade Aliyu Adamu and the zonal acting Secretary, Comrade Hauwa Abdullahi Danbatta.

The statement read: “It is surprising that Kano State government is yet to pay SSANU members at ADUSTECH, Wudil the 2021 and 2022 promotions arrears, hazard arrears, arrears of earned allowance as well as consequential adjustment on minimum wage arrears.

“At YUMSUK, our members are yet to receive the outstanding six months consequential adjustment arrears. Even the palliative paid to civil servants in Kano State was not given to our members of the two state-owned universities.

“Our understanding and belief on the Kano State administration’s priority to education is put to check by the inability of the government to settle our members’ entitlements as well as the absence of governing council for more than a year in the two state-owned universities.”

The statement added that the neglect of workers of the two universities leaves much to be desired and called on the state government to immediately reconstitute the governing councils of both universities and, without further delay, pay all the arrears of salaries and allowances being owed the workers.

ALSO READ: IGP blames internal security threat on corruption, impunity in governance structure