The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has come out to disclose that work on the abandoned Millennium Tower and Cultural Centre project will be completed in the next two years.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, stated this while addressing newsmen after the meeting with the contractors on Monday evening.

The Minister disclosed that the Millennium Tower and Cultural Centre will be given priority attention, revealing that it will be one of the legacy projects of Mr. President.

Wike said: “I can tell you that it is not going to be easy going into that project, but I can equally tell you that we have decided that for whatever it takes, it is going to be one of the legacy projects for Mr President to complete in the next few years.

Certainly, we are looking at the next two years to see if the way we are going to structure our payment is agreeable with the contractors”.

The Millennium Tower in Central Area, Abuja, is a multifunctional edifice with facilities for cultural exposition, tourism, socialisation, recreation, hospitality, and commercial activities.

The project was being handled by Salini Construction Nigeria Limited, which abandoned it due to a lack of funds.

He said that the Millennium Tower Project was a very important project that would change the landscape of Abuja City.

“It is a very ambitious project, but again, if we are talking of Abuja being one of the best cities in the world, then we must have such a facility.

It would be recalled that the project, conceived in 2005, has reached 40 percent completion and is expected to, upon completion, self-finance itself from revenues generated from all the commercial activities in the complex.

The scope of the project comprises a cultural centre with four museums and an expansive arcade consisting of 40,000 m2 for hosting national and other events.





It also consists of a five-star hotel with 55 luxury rooms and nine suites for about 130 people, offices, passive and active recreational facilities, a 1200-capacity auditorium, and conference rooms.

Others are exhibition halls, shops, a sport centre with an indoor pool, gyms, fitness centres, squash courts, and a two-level, 1,200-capacity basement car park.

The Millennium Tower itself is a 170-meter-tall structure accommodating a revolving panoramic restaurant for more than 130 diners.

The minister further added that a careful analysis of all the awarded contracts with the contractors and his team revealed that most of the projects were abandoned for lack of funds.

“The Minister of State, myself, the permanent secretary, and directors have concluded that it is not possible to carry on with the entire projects in the FCT.

“Therefore, we agreed to take them in order of priority. We have tried to work out most of the projects being handled by Julius Berger and agreed to see that these projects are fully completed,” he said.

