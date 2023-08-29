Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, has revealed his plans to establish a nonprofit organisation dedicated to supporting the welfare of single mothers and children.

He shared his vision for this organisation during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, which was posted on the Africa Magic YouTube channel.

Frodd expressed his intention to create an NGO that focuses on providing assistance to single mothers, children, and people in need.

He mentioned that the inspiration for his organisation came from his own background and experiences.

Although his foundation would encompass everyone in need, he emphasised that the core focus would be on women and children.

In his words. “I want to open a welfare organisation, an NGO that would be able to cater for, I would like to say, single mums, children and people who need help just because of how my foundation was.

But it’s inclusive of everybody, but the core will be women and children.”

Recall that Frodd was evicted from the Big Brother House alongside Tolanibaj on Sunday.

