A non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Zamfara State, Voluntary Aid Initiative (VAI), has urged marginalised communities to come out and speak against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) for access to justice in the state.

The Executive Director of the NGO, Musa Umar, made the call in Gusau at the quarterly review meeting of the CSOs network with local community and security agents in the state.

The meeting was organised by VAI in collaboration with UKAid-funded NGO, International Alert.

The participants of the meeting included journalists, representatives from security agencies,CSOs, people with special needs and community members in the state.

The International Alert is an NGO-funded by the UK Conflict Security and Stability Fund (CSSF) implementing a project, “Promoting Stability, Access to Justice and Accountability’’ in Zamfara and Kaduna States.

Umar noted that the meeting was part of the activities of the project aimed to promote stability, access to justice and accountability to victims in the state.

According to him, the project aimed at inclusive participation of community groups in alternative dispute resolution to reduce the prevalence of community-level violence.

He called on marginalised groups in the communities to always collaborate with authorities and report SGBV issues to access justice.

Also speaking, the state chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Hajiya Amina Baba, said the campaign against GBV needed more public sensitisation considering its negative impact on the society.

“We learned that people are afraid to speak out on SGBV issues, we need to speak out in order to ensure access to justice for the victims.

“As lawyers under the FIDA, we render free services to the GBV victims in ensuring access to justice,” Baba assured.





In her remarks, the state Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Development, Dr Nafisa Maradun, commended the NGO for organising the meeting.

Maradun, represented by Director Administration in the ministry, Hajiya Aina’u Sani, said the ministry would continue to give priority to SGBV prevention.

“We are committed to partner with governmental or non governmental organizations in the fight against SGBV and ensuring access to justice,” the Commissioner said.

Earlier, Chairman of the meeting, Dr Ahmad Hashim, said the event was organized to review the activities of the project in the state.

“We are here to interact with participants and review various SGBV prevention activities in the state,” Hashim said.

