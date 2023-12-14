The political crisis rocking Rivers State took a different turn on Wednesday with news of the demolition of the House of Assembly complex and the declaration by the speaker of Assembly, Rt Hon Ehie Edison, that the 27 defected members’ seats are vacant.

Amid these political moves, the governor presented his 2024 budget for the state before a five-man assembly.

All of this has raised constitutional questions and garnered the attention of stakeholders to solicit the intervention of both the President and Elder statesmen.

The political crisis in Rivers state is not unconnected to the tussle between godfather and godson- Nyesome Wike and Fubara. Their difference is setting the state into a state of anarchy.

The immediate past governor had accused Fubara of jettisoning the political structure that put him into power.

In the process, the House of Assembly complex was set on fire, and Wike accused Fubara of orchestrating the burning of a section of the State House of Assembly complex. He claimed Fubara took the step after learning about an impeachment attempt against him.

Owing to the twists and turns of events in the state, the Wike and Fubara tussle has become an important topic of debate among netizens.

While some hail Fubara for standing up to Wike, others believe the actions of the political gladiators do not represent the interest of the people’s welfare.

Odenibo, in his remark, noted, “Gov Sim Fubara savagely reminds Wike that he is a “former governor”. 🤣 Power don change hand 🤣

@LawrenceOkoroPG, in his analysis of the situation, says the people are the losers.

“ Wike vs Fubara just took another turn. Wike orchestrated the defection of 27 state assembly members from PDP to APC. Fubara activated the nuisance in him to demolish the State Assembly Complex. Demolition is currently going on. Wike 2 – Fubara 2. The people are the losers.”

Novie Everest noted that the politics played turns for more menacing politicians.

“When some of us tell you about Nigeria’s wicked politics, you argue because you think you are dealing with humans. People thought Wike would push Sim Fubara aside. By the time the war is over, Wike will become irrelevant. That’s how it goes. Then Sim will become another beast and torment people. It goes on.

Justin Kings believes Fubara is excelling at standing up against Wike.

“I love Fubara’s courage in fighting Wike. I’m sure Wike never saw this coming. Being a loyalist to you doesn’t mean you should take me for granted. Fubara must have surrounded himself with good advisors because his moves towards fighting Wike are top-notch.”

Tommy condemns the move to demolish the Assembly complex.

“The House of Assembly, built with billions of naira of Taxpayers’ money, is being demolished because two adults, Wike and Fubara, can’t act like the adults they are. Lmao”

Concerned about the people, Miss Pearls condemns the ongoing tussle between Wike and Fubara.

“I neither care about Fubara nor Wike; my concern is the State. The fact is, none of these is about the welfare of the people or good governance. How will Fubara focus on governance while fighting Wike? At the end of the day, the people will bear the brunt. When two elephants fight…”

In Serah Ibrahim’s judgement, Fubara’s actions to defend himself against his godfather, Wike, are well-matched.

“I always knew Sim Fubara and Wike would fall out because they don’t have the same ideology…Sim is calm, intelligent and peaceful, Wike is the exact opposite… I’m happy he’s not being so calm in treating Wike the way he deserves. Sim should apply more pressure. He must not fold. He needs to continue to show Wike that calmness is not weakness and that wanting peace doesn’t mean you’re weak. Those who have defected to APC in Rivers must vacate their seats. Everyone in PDP should ensure it. PDP needs to be bolder; they are losing their hold.”

UyScutti condemns Fubara’s tactics in asserting his stand against Wike.

“Some of you don’t see anything wrong with Sim Fubara doing now because it suits your hatred for Wike…The Governor demolished the Assembly building, and some of you are celebrating an unprecedented recklessness… I do not support the 27 pro-Wike members o; the court will determine the validity of that mass decamping if it qualifies as what the constitution envisages as a division in the PDP… Does the governor and his four members co-travellers understand that the constitution envisages a situation of war* or natural disaster where the House can meet anywhere they deem appropriate for them? I hope the chicken won’t come home to roost soon🚶‍♀️

