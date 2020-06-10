APC backs Ekiti govt over cultural centre name change

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti has thrown its weight behind Governor Kayode Fayemi-led government for renaming the Civic Centre as the JKF Cultural Centre.

In a statement by APC’s Director of Publicity, Sam Oluwalana in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, the party said the decision to rename the centre was not taken unilaterally but through due process by the state government.

The party said the process emanated from the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), through its Caretaker Committee Secretary, Diran Odeyemi, described the action as “petty and empty”.

Oluwalana, however, decried the PDP’s concern, saying the party was crying wolf where there was none.

He said Fayemi-led administration’s action was taken through elected representatives of the people, who requested that the monument be named after the governor.

The APC spokesman noted that it was at a special plenary marking its first year in office, saying that the Ekiti House of Assembly passed a motion renaming the civic centre.

The APC wondered what was petty or empty in the action.

“The APC affirms the decision of the lawmakers. Dr Fayemi deserves the honour of naming a legacy project after him and even more,” Oluwalana said.

He described Fayemi as a quintessential ‘Ekiti Omoluabi’, who had contributed immensely to the development of every town in Ekiti during his first tenure and as the current governor.

Oluwalana said that there was nothing strange in honouring a person who had served the state meritoriously through the execution of many legacy projects.

He described the present crop of lawmakers in Ekiti House of Assembly as men and women of integrity.

(NAN)

