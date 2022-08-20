Milky Tiger Nut drink

When most people hear tiger nut milk, they think “drink for aphrodisiac purposes”. However, Saturday Tribune is here to let you know that the benefit is the milk is not limited to aphrodisiac.

Tiger nut milk, popularly called Kunu Aya is a mixture of tiger nuts, dates and coconut, blended together to make a milk-like drink.

These three-in-one combination contain varieties of nutrients that have been linked to other numerous body benefits. It is a common recipe in most African countries and the Middle East countries used to boost stamina.

It also improves digestion, heart wellbeing and helps to strengthen the body’s immune system. In addition, the drink is effective in treating insomnia, and the great part, it is very simple to make.

So if you’re ready to go into this milky journey, you will need:

Ingredients

Dry tiger nut

Coconut

Dates/dabino

Ginger (optional)

Water

Method

Soak the dry tiger nut in a generous quantity of cold water for 24 hours. After the soaking, wash the nuts properly and sort out the bad ones.

Proceed to soak the dates for 10 minutes to soften it and remove the seed inside, thereafter, chop the coconuts into smaller chunks. Also, peel the ginger and cut into small pieces.





Then it’s time to blend. Add the coconut, date, tiger nut, ginger and water into your blender and blend.

If the quantity is much, use a grinding machine instead so you don›t over work your blender.

After blending, use a chiffon cloth or strainer to filter the milk out, continue straining until you’ve collected all the milk that you possibly can.

Pour into any jar or bottle of your choice and refrigerate. Serve chilled and enjoy your tiger nut milk.

PHOTOS: Internet

