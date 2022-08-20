What are heart murmurs?

One of my friends who is the same age as me (55 years) was recently diagnosed as having heart murmurs. Kindly educate me on this ailment.

Ayodele (by SMS)

A heart murmur is an extra or unusual sound that your heart makes as it beats. You might have a heart murmur and not even know it. Many heart murmurs are harmless. But some heart murmurs can be a sign of a heart problem. Most heart murmurs are harmless and are caused by blood flowing through your heart valves. They’re more common in young people and often go away on their own. Some heart murmurs can be caused by heart valve problems. Heart valve problems can be present at birth (congenital), or they can develop later in life. Heart valve problems can also be caused by infections, inflammation, or other diseases. In some cases, heart murmurs can be caused by problems with the structure of your heart. For example, you might have a hole in your heart, or your heart might not be pumping blood properly. Most people with heart murmurs don’t have any symptoms. However, some people with heart murmurs may have symptoms such as: Shortness of breath, Chest pain, Dizziness, Fatigue, Heart palpitations and Swelling in the legs, ankles, or feet. Therefore, anybody with any of these symptoms, should see a doctor for urgent and expert attention.

