Prinz Muso set to drop “Place”

Still basking in the euphoria of the success of his last single, ‘Passcode’, which featured Jaywillz, fast-rising music sensation, Kalu Chinonso Alex, popularly known as Prinz Muso, signed to Blogang Records, is set to release his much-anticipated single as a follow up.

Recall that his last single enjoyed the deserved attention as it got multiple streams and downloads, while still enjoying massive airplay across the country.

The Anambra State-born Prinz Muso, is optimistic that the new work will break boundaries and stamp his feet as far as the music industry is concerned.

Speaking on the release, Prinz Muso expressed his delight on the feedback from his last single, noting that his new single was a follow up of the previous success.

“I am grateful to my fans for believing in me and I promise not to let them down. This is just a follow up to my last single with Jaywillz and we have great plans for this new single,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ASUU Members Won’t Be Paid For Strike Period — FG

THE Federal Government on Thursday insisted that it will not accede to the demand by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for their members to be paid the backlog of salaries withheld over the ongoing strike, saying it is meant to be the penalty for their needless action….

Traditional worshippers festival: Osun declares Monday as public holiday

What Transpired During Obasanjo, Tinubu’s Meeting — Gbajabiamila

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, says going by what transpired during the meeting between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Tinubu’s victory is assured in 2023…..

Traditional worshippers festival: Osun declares Monday as public holiday