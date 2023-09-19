Michael Jackson’s historic moonwalk hat, a black fedora he tossed aside just before dazzling the world with his iconic moonwalk dance, is set to be auctioned in Paris on September 26.

The much-anticipated sale at the Hotel Drouot is expected to fetch between 60,000 and 100,000 euros ($64,000–$107,000).

Organized by Arthur Perault of the Artpeges Gallery, the auction will feature around 200 items of rock memorabilia.

The fedora takes the spotlight, though valuations for Jackson items have faced challenges due to recent controversies and the sale of alleged fakes.

Michael Jackson, often dubbed the King of Pop, unveiled his moonwalk during a televised Motown concert in 1983 while performing “Billie Jean.”

The moonwalk, a mesmerising glide seemingly backwards while appearing to walk forward, became his trademark move.

The hat was picked up by a man named Adam Kelly, who initially thought Jackson’s staff would retrieve it. However, it has travelled through private collectors over the years and is now up for auction.

The auction also includes other notable music memorabilia, such as a guitar owned by blues legend T-Bone Walker and a suit worn by Martin Gore of Depeche Mode.

A chunk of wall from the now-closed Bus Palladium venue in Paris, signed by various rock stars, is also part of the auction.

Music memorabilia auctions have gained significant traction, showcasing the enduring fascination with legendary artists and their iconic items.

Last year, a guitar smashed by Noel Gallagher on the night Oasis split up garnered significant attention and sold for 385,500 euros.





Recent auctions featuring items belonging to Freddie Mercury also drew considerable interest and made millions.

