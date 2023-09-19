Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ilebaye has garnered support from the prominent and often controversial Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye. Ilebaye, having recently secured her place in the finale as the Head of House, is now a step closer to the N120 million grand prize.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Melaye shared a photo alongside Ilebaye’s father.
In the caption, he emphasised the support of the people of Kogi State for their fellow natives and encouraged netizens to vote for Ilebaye in the reality show.
He stated, “With the proud father of Ilebaye of Big Brother Naija. We all support our own. I will vote for Kogi State. Vote Ilebaye.”
See the post here:
With the proud father of Ilebaye of Big Brother Naija. We all support our own. I will vote for Kogi State….vote Ilebaye. pic.twitter.com/jWAWMiILgJ
— Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@_dinomelaye) September 18, 2023
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho
Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…
How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak
Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…
We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE
The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…
Five ways to cope with September floods
September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…
#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists
Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…
LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director
LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…