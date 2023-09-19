Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ilebaye has garnered support from the prominent and often controversial Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye. Ilebaye, having recently secured her place in the finale as the Head of House, is now a step closer to the N120 million grand prize.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Melaye shared a photo alongside Ilebaye’s father.

In the caption, he emphasised the support of the people of Kogi State for their fellow natives and encouraged netizens to vote for Ilebaye in the reality show.

He stated, “With the proud father of Ilebaye of Big Brother Naija. We all support our own. I will vote for Kogi State. Vote Ilebaye.”

See the post here:

With the proud father of Ilebaye of Big Brother Naija. We all support our own. I will vote for Kogi State….vote Ilebaye. pic.twitter.com/jWAWMiILgJ — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@_dinomelaye) September 18, 2023

