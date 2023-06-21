A Nigerian musician, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has said in his newly released song that his glory far outshines that of Michael Jackson.

He posted the song on his Instagram page on Monday, 20th June 2023.

Portable gave justification in his song for his claim that he is more glorious than him.

He stated that Michael Jackson is no longer alive and that he cannot even wear clothing himself since garments are being forced on the dead.

