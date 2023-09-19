Award-winning Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed that Mohbad’s spirit is strong, as he has not been sleeping well since his death.

Davido posted this on his Instagram Reels this morning, 19th September 2023.

The untimely death of Mohbad has affected many people in the entertainment industry, especially music fans.

Recall that Tribune online reported that Mohbad passed away on Tuesday at the age of 27.

He wrote, “Mohbad ur spirit strong ooo..sleep come hard me”.

