Methodist Prelate advises Nigerians to vote wisely

His Eminence, Dr Oliver Ali-Aba, Prelate of Methodist Church, Nigeria, on Friday advised Nigerians to vote wisely during the general elections.

The prelate made the call at the inauguration of the Methodist Diocese of Lafia, in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital.

Ali-Aba urged Nigerians to accord the forthcoming elections the seriousness they deserved by voting credible persons that would turn things around for good in the country.

He advised those who had yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to do so before the closing date in order to enable them to vote for candidates of their choice.

As regards the inauguration, Ali-Aba said that the diocese was made up of Wesley Cathedral of Christ, Udege/Loko, Aggyema and Keffi Circuits, with Wesley Cathedral as headquarters.

The prelate stated that the church had, in the Biennial Conference held on August 14, 2022, decided that the Diocese of Lafia be created.

Ali-Aba presented Right Reverend Thomas Ayo-Tsav as the pioneer bishop of the newly created diocese, with Chief Basil Nnaji as its lay president.

He further stated that the new bishop and lay president would preside over the affairs of the diocese for the next three years.

On his part, Ayo-Tsav expressed happiness over the creation of the diocese, and his posting as its first head.

He said the diocese under him would give priority to a threefold missionary agenda, to evangelise through the gospel, education and medical system.

“We will establish nursery, primary and secondary schools in the local churches in the diocese as well as clinics,” he said.

Ayo-Tsav promised that the Methodist Church in the Diocese would be in the forefront of promoting peace and dialogue among Christians and people of other faiths.

