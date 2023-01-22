Oyo traditional council’ll start getting 10 per cent allocations — Makinde

OYO State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that the traditional institution in the state will soon begin to get 10 per cent of the net al- locations of the local government areas.

The constitutional allocation, which was pegged at five per cent, has been a source of complaint from traditional rulers around the country for years.

Makinde has, however, indicated that he would find out if the changes could be made by an Executive Order and start the payment of the 10 per cent before the end of his first tenure in office.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the gov- ernor, Mr. TaiwoAdisa, on behalf of the Governor ‘Seyi Makinde 2023 Cam- paign Council, indicated that the governor stated this in Egbeda Local Government, Ibadan, while addressing tra- ditional rulers in the council. While also addressing party faithful and residents of the local government, who converged on the Airport Junction, Ibadan, the governor said the government would expand the Olodo Bridge like the government did with the General Gas Flyover, Akobo.

He equally promised to fix the road from Erunmu to Egbeda Junction as part of his rural development pro- grammes, if he is re-elected as governor.

Makinde, who appreciated the residents for their support for his administration and their acknowledgement of his achievements, said more will come under Omi- tuntun 2.0.

“I appreciate you my people of Egbeda Local Govern- ment. I appreciate you for your support for our gov-ernment, your government and for acknowledging our achievements.

“I believe you are enjoying Omituntun 1.0. The massive infrastructure we are building in Egbeda, are you seeing them? Our interventions on the Ibadan Airport, are you seeing them? What about the scrapping of N3000 edu- cation levy and the distribu- tion of textbooks and exer- cise books to our students? What about the creation of Amotekun, which has helped the security of our state?

“But everything you have seen so far, are nothing com- pared to what you will wit- ness under Omituntun 2.0.

“Just ensure that you vote for me and other PDP candidates in the National and State Assembly elections.

You have done it before, you can do it again.”

Speaking with the traditional rulers on the issue of allocation, the governor said: “Concerning the percentage for traditional leaders, since I came in, we have never defaulted in payment of salaries to you, though it may actually not be enough. Yesterday (Thursday), I still signed the file for the payment on the 25th.

“On the issue of whether it is gross or net, one thing I can promise is that we will look at it and see if we can even pay up to 10 per cent and we will do it and pay it before the end of this tenure.

“If it requires implementing it through Executive Order, I will do it immediately, but if not, I will work with the House of Assembly to carry that out. All I am say- ing in essence is, instead of 5 per cent for our traditional rulers, I will make it 10 per- cent under Omituntun 2.0.”