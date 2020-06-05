Melaye, Kogi speaker condemn Isanlu robbery attack

Former Senator, Dino Melaye and the speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly have condemned the robbery attacks which took place in Isanlu, in Yagba East local government area of Kogi State.

About twenty-five armed robbers on Thursday afternoon invaded a police station and banks in Isanlu Kogi state killing about eight Police officers and civilians during the attacked.

The armed robbers numbering about 25 invaded the Isanlu town simultaneously attacked the First Bank Branch and the Police Station with AK47 rifles and dynamites to gain access to the facilities.

In a separate press statement issued, Senator Dino Melaye commiserated with the traditional leadership, people and residents of Isanlu town in Yagba East local government area of Kogi State over today’s attacks on the town’s police station and a bank by armed robbers, which claimed precious lives.

Melaye, who says he is saddened by the incident, described the robbery attack and loss of lives as sad and unfortunate.

He, therefore, stressed the need for the people and residents of Kogi State to be more security conscious even as he called on the state governor, Yahaya Bello, to be more proactive about the failing security of the Confluence State.

Melaye equally called for collective efforts among the security agencies in tackling securities challenges bedevilling Kogi State and the country at large.

“I hereby call on our people to be more security conscious given the state of insecurity in Kogi State characterised by armed robbery, kidnapping, herdsmen attacks and other grievous crimes.

“The governor of Kogi State as the chief security officer must show the capacity to protect Kogi people anywhere in the state. Alas! The penchant for grandstanding has robbed the state of purposeful leadership.

“Kogi has never had it so bad. This is the time to put off the boxing gloves, to stop shadow boxing and get off the treadmill in the comfort of his room to serious issues of the state. No one has seen Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos or Governor Wike of Rivers on a treadmill making videos and using uncouth languages. They are on the streets of their states working,” Melaye said.

Also, the Kogi Speaker condemns robbery attack in Isanlu, commiserates witPrince Matthew Kolawole, Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly has described the senseless and gruesome killing of police officers and some residents of Isanlu community in Yagba East Local Government Area of the state as condemnable, stressing that it is sad for the people to witness such magnitude of criminality.

He said his heart bled when he received and watched the footage of the activities of the hoodlums, noting that it is heartless for any human being under any guise to perpetrate such heinous crimes.

He said the security of lives and properties being one of the major cardinal point of the new direction administration under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello, he is confident that the perpetrators will be apprehended in no distant time for prosecution.

He called on the people of the state to remain vigilant and ready to share information with the security agencies as that will enable the government to tackle insecurity in the state headlong.

He commiserated with the traditional leadership, the immediate family of those that lost lives, the Nigeria Police authority in the state, Yagba East Local Government and the people of Isanlu community over the attacks and loss of precious lives.

He prayed that God in his infinite mercy will grant the departed souls eternal rest and the individual families and Isanlu community the fortitude to bear the irreparable lost.

