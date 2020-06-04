Police give account of how 21 people were killed in 2 LGs in Zamfara

Zamfara State police command has said 21 people were killed in attacks carried out in two local government areas of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the police image-maker, SP Mohammed Shehu, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the report published in an online medium that over 100 were killed was not only incurate, but misleading and unfounded.

The statement noted that on June 2 and 3, the hoodlums attacked six villages in Maru Local Government with the intention to rustle cows but they were confronted by local vigilante in the areas.

It was gathered that in the process, the gunmen killed 15 people, while seven people sustained gunshot injuries.

The statement noted that on June 3, the hoodlums attacked some villages in Talatan Mafara Local Government which resulted in the death of five people, while five others sustained gunshot injuries.

According to SP Muhammad, “at the moment, normalcy has been restored in the affected communities and the command will keep members of the public abreast as soon as new development emerges.

Full text of the statement:

“The attention of Zamfara State Police Command has been drawn to the above captioned headline published by one of the online media of Thursday, 4th June, 2020.

“The report which indicates that gunmen attacked over 10 villages in Talata Mafara LGA and killed over 60 people and on the other hand attacked four villages and killed another 60 people in Maru LGA was not only inaccurate, but misleading and unfounded.

“For purpose of clarity, the command wishes to set the record straight as follows:-

“On 2nd and 3rd June, 2020, six villages namely :- Tungar Malan, Manyan Karaje, Tungar Arne, Dangodon Maiyakane, Dangodon Mai Masallaci and Boleke in Maru LGA were attacked by suspected armed bandits with intent to rustle cows.

“When confronted by members of the milia group known as “YAN SAKAI”, they started shooting sporadically, thereby resulting to the death of 15 people, while seven people sustained gunshot wound and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“In a related incident, On 3rd June, 2020, bandits attacked and killed six people from four villages namely:- Gidan Dan Kani, Tungar lauti, Inwala and Dangodo villages in Talata Mafara LGA.

“The victims were attacked and killed while coming back from funeral of those earlier killed. Five people sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving treatment.

“In view of the above, the Zamfara State Police Command hereby refutes such unfounded report and urges the press to patiently wait to have the accurate report of events before publication so as not to put members of the public in confusion and fear.”

