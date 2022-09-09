Amotekun arrests 243 suspects in Ekiti 

The Ekiti State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps has arrested no fewer than 234 suspected criminals across the state.

This was made known by the Corps commander of the network, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (rtd) and he said the state has the lowest crime rates, compared to other states of the federation.

Komolafe, while briefing newsmen in his office in Ado Ekiti on Friday on the activities of the security network since its establishment in 2020 said the suspects were in connection with kidnapping, robbery, burglary, cultism and rape.

According to him, other offences include human trafficking, drug-related offences and farmers/herders clashes.

The corps commander, who attributed the success story to the efforts put in place by the state’s governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and other sister security networks in the state, said the crime rate has reduced to the barest minimum due to the collaboration.

Komolafe who admitted that no society globally is completely free of crimes and criminals said Ekiti residents should expose criminal elements in their localities to rid them of crimes.

While highlighting some of the achievements of the organisation, Komolafe, mentioned some of the challenges that are being faced to include, “absence of sophisticated weapons to combat the criminals, lack of adequate, correct and timely information and the failure of the people to make themselves available as witnesses in the trial of suspects.”

He charged well-meaning Ekiti sons and daughters, home and in the diaspora to invest more in the security network of the state as security is everybody’s business.

While appreciating some individuals and communities, that have reached out to the organization, he also appealed for more financial assistance to ease the burden on the government.

