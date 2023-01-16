McEnies Com wins Brand Impact’s Awards

INTEGRATED marketing services agency, McEnies Global Communication, began Year 2023 on a high note as it emerged Event and PR Agency of the Year at Brand Impact Awards 2022 organised to celebrate the first anniversary of the online platform,

Presenting the award to the agency in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, recently, the Publisher/ Editor of Brand Impact, Adetunji Faleye, explained that the choice of the agency was informed by some of its valuable contributions to the nation’s integrated marketing communications space.

Some of those attributes, he added, include: excellence, consistency, quality, and the speed with which the agency curates its huge portfolio of brands.

“With this award, we believe that McEnies will not rest on its oars, but, put in more efforts to further contribute meaningfully to brand- building in Nigeria and across West African sub- region,” he added.

Responding, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Omolaraeni Olaosebikan, expressed delight at the industry’s recognition of the agency’s ‘little efforts’.

“We are happy that our little efforts are being recognised and celebrated, as evidenced by the Brand Impact Award of Event and Public Relations Agency of the Year 2022 to us. We are somehow emotional about this because it came as a surprise, and we never expected 2023 would start off this way,” she added.

