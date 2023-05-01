Osun State Governor, Senator Adeleke on Monday assured workers in the state of his administration’s commitment to their welfare.

The governor, who made the assurance at the Osogbo City stadium in commemoration of the ‘May Day’ celebration, pledged a better welfare for workers and Osun labour force was his cardinal focal point prior to his advent in government and a pledge he has been bringing to fulfillment so far.

“In the history of Osun State, I am unarguably the first Governor to have labour as the first item on his governance agenda.

“Since I took over in a very hostile environment, I have remained committed to the goal of workers first. You can all attest to my faithfulness in resolving inherited challenges on workers’ salaries and pensions.

“I have demonstrated good faith as a leader with a genuine love of workers at heart. You will always find in me a Governor that is responsive and open to the well-being of labour”

Governor Adeleke who described himself as a “Comrade Governor” sympathized with the workers of the state for the harrowing experience they had with the government of the past and gave assurances of his administration’s resolve for a better and delightful approach to workers welfare in the state.

“Before you today is your Comrade Governor who is committed to workers’ welfare and is demonstrating all signals of a worker friendly government.

“Workers in Osun state passed through tough moments of agonizing hardship before I assumed office. The depth of neglect was inhuman; the maltreatment was openly anti-labour; and the painful outcome had several dead and life plans disrupted. May we never witness such an era of man’s inhumanity to man again.”

The Governor further highlighted some of the steps taken so far by the government in addressing workers’ welfare in the state like the cashbacking of promoted officers in the Osun workforce and other sundry matters.

“On half salaries and contributory pension issues, they are state obligations that must be resolved. Hence, our administration worked out a template for resolution. Implementation is ongoing. We remain resolute in our passion to complete the payment process.”

“We are also addressing other issues. I am happy that our administration has cash backed the promotion of officers affected by the last administration. Other welfare issues are also on the table for further action at the appropriate time.”





He equally promised to address the issues of appointment of Permanent Secretaries in due course.

“On the issue of the appointment of permanent secretaries, it is unfortunate that we inherited a major desecration and aberration of the public service called coordinating directors. The Head of Service shall do the needful on the matter at the appropriate time under my directive to give the public service the best among you as permanent secretaries.

“Be rest assured that our administration will not waiver in restoring the integrity and professionalism of the service” he submitted”, he noted.

In his own speech, the Chairman Trade Union Congress, Comrade Adekola Adebowale speaking on behalf of other labour leaders said “workers’ welfare was number one of the five cardinal agenda during the electioneering campaign of Governor Ademola Adeleke, and I want to say without mincing words that he has lived up to those promises.”

“Within the last few months he’s been on board, he has paid part of the humongous backlog of salary arrears and pension arrears owed by his predecessors.”

“The promotion given by the past administration without financial effects has been cash backed. Your Excellency sir, we can not but continue to pray for you and to support you so that every of your good dreams for the workers and the entire citizenry would materialize”, he concluded.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE