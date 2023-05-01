The police command in Edo State has confirmed the suicide of one Friday Omosigho, a farmer who allegedly killed himself after consuming a substance suspected to be insecticide called “sniper”.

Tribune gathered that the incident occurred at Ehiozevbaru Village in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Edo, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the deceased committed suicide by drinking sniper, after attempting to murder his wife, Mercy Omosigho, over infidelity.

Nwanbuzor said the deceased elder brother, Mr Monday Omosigho reported the incident to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Egba Police Division.

The command image maker stated that the police upon receiving the information moved to the scene and recovered the corpse of Friday, and deposited it at a mortuary in Benin City.

“The wife, who was still alive, was taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.

“Investigation on the matter is ongoing and the case has been transferred to the homicide department of the state command,” the PPRO added.

It was gathered that the late farmer committed suicide after attacking his wife with a machete on the farm and leaving her in a pool of her blood, apparently to die.

The deceased was said to have accused his wife, Mercy Omosigho, of infidelity.

A source said, “The deceased took the matter to the village meeting where some elders intervened to resolve the issue.

“Apparently unsatisfied with the elders’ verdict, he attacked his wife with a machete on the farm and abandoned her in the pool of blood to die.





“He then called his younger brother that he had killed his wife and went home to commit suicide by drinking sniper.”

