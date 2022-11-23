Masari presents N288bn budget for 2023, weeps before lawmakers

Latest News
By Mohammed Abba - Katsina
Masari presents N288bn , Banditry: Katsina begins training Over 150 bandit groups operating in various forests in the North, says Katsina gov, Seven Northern states agree to recruit 3,000 vigilantes to tackle banditry, kidnapping

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has presented the 2023 budget proposal of over N288 billion before the State House of Assembly.

The budget tagged “Budget of Transition”, proposes a capital expenditure of N184 billion and a recurrent expenditure of N104 billion.

The Ministry of Environment was allocated the lion’s share of N31 billion, N29 billion to Water Resources, and N23 billion to the health sector.

Similarly, N20 billion was appropriated to the works sector while N18 billion was allocated to the education sector.

While presenting in tears, Masari stated a review of the budget performance for the current fiscal year, saying as at 30th October this year, the 2022 budget has recorded a revenue performance level of 35 per cent with a total expenditure of N102 billion out of the N323 billion budgeted for the fiscal year.

He explained that the state government has expended N60 billion on the provision of capital services in key sectors that include healthcare, education, works and agriculture, water resources and the environment.

The Govérnor noted that the 2022 budget implementation was largely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, security challenges, and shortfall in revenue that accrued to the state due to the global crash in oil prices.

Tribune Online has observed that the 2022 budget estimate exceeded the 2021 budget figures by about N34 billion.

In his remark after receiving the budget proposal, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasiu Maigari assured the governor that the house will ensure its speedy passage before the end of the year.

He commended the executive arm for the prudent and judicious use of last year’s budget.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

Bauchi gov proposes to spend N202bn in 2023 fiscal year

Latest News

Buhari presents N20.51trn budget estimates, above N19.76trn approved by NASS

Latest News

I receive over 500 WhatsApp, text messages daily since Tinubu picked me as running…

Latest News

Lalong presents N133.4 billion budget proposal for 2021

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More