Masari presents N288bn budget for 2023, weeps before lawmakers

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has presented the 2023 budget proposal of over N288 billion before the State House of Assembly.

The budget tagged “Budget of Transition”, proposes a capital expenditure of N184 billion and a recurrent expenditure of N104 billion.

The Ministry of Environment was allocated the lion’s share of N31 billion, N29 billion to Water Resources, and N23 billion to the health sector.

Similarly, N20 billion was appropriated to the works sector while N18 billion was allocated to the education sector.

While presenting in tears, Masari stated a review of the budget performance for the current fiscal year, saying as at 30th October this year, the 2022 budget has recorded a revenue performance level of 35 per cent with a total expenditure of N102 billion out of the N323 billion budgeted for the fiscal year.

He explained that the state government has expended N60 billion on the provision of capital services in key sectors that include healthcare, education, works and agriculture, water resources and the environment.

The Govérnor noted that the 2022 budget implementation was largely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, security challenges, and shortfall in revenue that accrued to the state due to the global crash in oil prices.

Tribune Online has observed that the 2022 budget estimate exceeded the 2021 budget figures by about N34 billion.

In his remark after receiving the budget proposal, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasiu Maigari assured the governor that the house will ensure its speedy passage before the end of the year.

He commended the executive arm for the prudent and judicious use of last year’s budget.

