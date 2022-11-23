NGO trains 30,000 on cholera prevention, disaster risk reduction in Jigawa

A Non-Governmental Organization(NGO), Baba Azumi Foundation (BAF) has trained over 30,000 people on cholera prevention sanitary service and disaster risk reduction management skills at the three most flooded local government areas in JIgawa state.

This was disclosed by the executive director of the organization, Barrister Aisha Sulaiman Jahun while speaking to newsmen on the activities of the foundation, said “the foundation carried out the two different pieces of training in all the three local areas that were ravaged most by flood disaster were the firstly trained 150 health and sanitation workers and community volunteers.”

Sulaiman explained that “Baba Azumi Foundation (BAF) organized to train the trainers of 60 sanitation workers of the local council, 20 each from the three local government areas.”

According to her “those 20 trainers were sent and supported by BAF sent to communities in their respective local government areas and trained the members of the community on cholera prevention sanitary skills.

“A total of 26,000 people both males and females were trained in all the three local government areas under the programme in six days period of the exercise.”

He also stated further that “while 90 community volunteers 30 from each local area drown from self-help groups were trained on the disaster risk reduction management, they were also going back and trained the members of their groups in their area.

“Under these, we achieved the training of over 5, 898 people. This aim at giving them knowledge and skills on what to do in any disaster occurred in their respective areas at any time,” She emphasised.

According to her, over 26,000 people were trained on cholera Sanitary services in three local government areas of Jigawa state.

She explained that the 26,000 Sanitary Guards trained will put an eagle eye on the situation in the three local governments of Miga, Kaugama and Gwiwa against any unforeseen outbreak of cholera.

Aisha also said that the 90 people trained on “disaster risk reduction” in the three LGAs include, the community volunteers, women association, drivers, Achaba, butchers and fishermen associations as well as the food vendors.

She further stressed that in Kaugama over 1,600 workers were trained in 20 communities of the LGA, while 5,898 workers were trained in 20 communities of Miga LGA, and 1,115 were also trained in 20 communities of Gwiwa LGA.

“The most important aspect of it all, there was no single report of a cholera outbreak in these LGAs. And Baba Azumi Foundation will continue doing its best to enlighten the populace,” she said.

