Marketing communication practitioners told to master emerging technologies

Players in the nation’s advertising space have been asked to master emerging technologies or risk total irrelevance in a rapidly- evolving economic landscape.

The Chairman of Access Holdings Plc and Founder/Chairman of Coronation Group, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, gave the warning at the main Fire Side Chat at the ongoing National Advertising Conference (NAC), tagged: “Repositioning the Marketing Communications Industry for the Next Frontier”, in Abuja.

He stated that though the concept of a “frontier” ordinarily generates anxiety, but advised that instead of being anxious, industry players must harness that tension to lead rather than follow.

​“The theme for this year is about frontiers, and the reality of frontier times is that they make people nervous,” Aigboje stated during the session”

​Reflecting on structural tech realignments, the renowned banker observed that while the initial internet revolution radically disrupted traditional media channels, Artificial Intelligence and quantum computing represent a far more profound, structural shift for advertising professionals.

​“What we are witnessing is the evolution from the industrial era to the fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Artificial intelligence has not just disrupted advertising the way the internet did, it is rapidly turning basic service offerings into commodities. Today, the combined power of quantum computing, AI, and modern technological tools can allow a visionary entrepreneur to build the best, most competitive advertising firm in Nigeria with just a handful of staff,” he stated.

​Aigboje stressed that the defining metric of success in the next frontier will hinge on institutional value creation rather than agency scale or spending volumes.

According to him, the most valuable agency is not the one that asks for the largest budget, but the one that genuinely adds undeniable value to the client.

“Disruption brings a critical realization to clients. The core focus of advertising practitioners today must be on deeply understanding client mindsets and human behavior,” he stated.

​The Access Holdings boss projected an exponential surge in market demand driven by personal branding and self-promotional platforms.

He would however want the agencies to contend with the question of how to strategically position their businesses to capture a massive share of the expanding market.

​Drawing a comparison with emerging continental developments, Aigboje pointed to trends across Africa where forward-thinking agencies are leveraging digital tools to expand their footprint.

He added that in South Africa, industry leaders have already agreed to cover and scale across the African advertising space by deploying AI.

“If Nigerian practitioners can master and deploy these emerging technologies within their craft, you will not only transform your agencies, you will transform Nigeria,” he added.

​Aigboje therefore urged professionals to embrace the discomfort of technological transition.

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​In his remarks, the Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo explained that the annual conference has evolved to address cross-cutting issues in leadership, management, and economic strategy across the marketing communications ecosystem.