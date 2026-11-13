Nigeria’s external reserves rise by $295m in October; YTD accretion hits $9.7bn

Nigeria’s gross external reserves rose by US$295 million month-on-month to US$55.2 billion at the end of October 2026, according to data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The increase brings the year-to-date accumulation to US$9.7 billion and leaves the reserve stock at its highest level in 18 years.

On a gross basis, the reserves provide about 15.8 months of merchandise import cover and 10.5 months of total import cover, including services.

The latest build-up continues a steady trend of accumulation observed throughout the year, supported by elevated crude oil prices, improving oil production, resilient remittance inflows and sustained access to external financing.

Despite the relatively modest increase recorded in October, the reserve position remains robust and continues to provide significant buffers against external shocks.

Over the same month, the naira depreciated by 1.2 per cent to N1,346.0/USD at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) window, reflecting stronger seasonal foreign exchange demand and foreign portfolio investment-related outflows.

Analysts from Quest Merchant Bank noted that the relative resilience of the reserve position suggests underlying FX inflows remain sufficiently robust to accommodate elevated market demand without materially weakening external buffers.

In comparison, Egypt’s net international reserves rose by US$152 million to a record US$57.5 billion, supported by continued capital inflows and remittance receipts. South Africa’s international liquidity, however, declined by US$709 million to US$71.5 billion, extending the moderation recorded in recent months and reducing its year-to-date increase to just US$405 million.

Among the three markets, Nigeria recorded the strongest pace of reserve accumulation this year at US$9.7 billion, outpacing Egypt’s US$6.1 billion and South Africa’s US$0.4 billion.

Looking ahead, elevated crude oil prices and improving production levels are expected to remain supportive of further reserve accumulation through year-end, although seasonal FX demand could continue to exert some pressure on the naira in the near term.

Gross external reserves are therefore projected to remain on an upward trajectory, providing continued support for FX market stability and strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to absorb external shocks.