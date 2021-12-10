Man sets self abaze in Osun

A middle-aged man simply identified as Seyi on Friday set himself ablaze inside a kiosk in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The incident which happened in Ikire town of Irewole Local Governments Area of the state in the evening of the day has thrown residents of the community into a state of mourning and sobbing.

As of the time of filing in this report, the motivation for his action still remained cloudy but this might not be unconnected with the current battered economy of the country.

An eyewitness account stated that before the deceased who was a lotto attendant burnt himself to ashes, he gave money to his children for breakfast.

According to him, “Seyi entered his shop, poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze. Before anybody could rescue him, he was already dead. The police were involved but the family has claimed his corpse for burial.”

When contacted, spokesperson of Police Command, Osun State, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident and described the incident as unfortunate.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!