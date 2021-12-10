Suleja backs Senator Musa for APC national chairman

Latest News
By Tribune Online
We will intervene very soon, Factional APC caretaker committee, APC insists on going to court, Zamfara APC now rebranded,APC commences sale of forms, Oyo APC crisis continues, Protesters storm APC secretariat, No petition received in Ondo, Stalemate persists in Oyo APC , We didn't receive petition, No petition against Ekiti ,Fake delegate list, Factional Kwara APCnew date for aborted congress, publicity scribe commends members , Lagos APC releases list, Osun APC state congress, Edo APC holds congress, Oke-Ogun 1 zone, Be fair in your dealings, Abia APC would not, APC sweeps Plateau, Delta APC, Lagos appeal committee receives, APC state congress, LG Congress: APC inaugurates Appeal Committees, APC justifies rising external debt, APC LG congress, Plateau APC set, APC swears in 225 wards excos in Kebbi, Buhari administration has expanded, Health Emergency Trust Fund, Buhari's economic initiatives, Don't purchase forms, Ogun APC appeal committee, Court asked to stop, APC to conduct LGs', APC governors fault Southern , APC national convention, We are not recommending sharing, APC Enugu ward congress, Osun APC caucus raises, Water sector has received, APC keeps members, Lagos APC suspends former, APC explains heavy police, Oyo APC Ward Congress result, Ondo APC adopts consensus, stakeholders reject ward congress, No APC ward congress, APC ward congresses, Enugu APC ward congress, Buhari making frantic efforts, Interested members in Ekiti, APC wins chairmanship seats, Sokoto APC assures members, Buhari has revolutionised aviation , APC releases timetable, opening of factional state office, Kwara APC crisis:, APC chairman reiterates commitment, Lagos APC loses treasurer, No crisis in Ondo APC , APC shifts dates, Suspension of lawmakers

Chairman of the Senator Mohammed Sani Musa Advisory Council, Alhaji Babasule Bissala Suleja, has said that the deluge of calls for the Niger East lawmaker to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship seat, is a clear manifestation of his sterling qualities as a leader.

Bissala Suleja, who addressed the press during the week, said Senator Musa is the only one that is capable of bringing to the table refinement in politics;  the kind,  APC as an entrenched party needs.

While stressing  the resolve of the council and all well-meaning APC members in NIger State to work assiduously for the actualization of the lawmaker’s bid, he said the stakeholders and Nigerians want a more robust APC, which Senator Musa stands to offer.

He said, “We are not surprised that the calls for him to be the National Chairman of our great party are growing. He does not belong to the class of a typical Nigerian politician that must manipulate or engage in aberrations to gain relevance,  he is indeed the breath of fresh air from bad politics it is therefore a kind of leader that APC needs at this time.

“It is therefore our strong  conviction that of all the people angling for the National Chairman Senator Sani Musa is the only one that is capable of bringing to the table refinement in politics;  the kind,  APC as a party entrenched.”

The council noted further that,”It should be noted that the people of Niger East desired him so much, and they exemplified this by  voting  him as their senator massively but we are also ready to support him to go and offer what he has offered  to us,  to our great party for it to sustain the achievements thus far, and even surpasses them

“We in the council, therefore, want to state categorically that we support Senator Sani Musa desire to be the National Chairman of APC.

“We have worked with him closely and we have delivered collectively , we have no doubt in his capacity, so we urge all APC members to support him because he is the right man for the job.

“The party needs a bridge builder,  who can mobilize younger Nigerians to bring about the new order the people desired from a ruling party and also learn from older order for experience, it is our firm conviction that Senator Sani Musa is the best man for that.

“The key to the prosperity of the party is in mobilizing younger Nigerians to accept the basic principles of the party for national growth and development and engage the older order for positive contributions without recycling them.”

Harping on his capacity, the council said it believes that Sani Musa emergence as APC National Chairman will demonstrate the fact that APC is not a party that recycle leaders around certain class, especially now that President Muhammadu Buhari has been clear about bequeathing on Nigeria legacy of sustainable democracy.

“We, therefore, believe it is  time to shift from  the tradition of the APC led by former Governors for a  young and active politician like Sani Musa  who is abreast with current political party democracy and  core democratic dynamics and values.”

Reeling out the outstanding stewardship of the lawmaker, he said, “As  a council we are acquainted with the Distinguished Senator  stewardship and, it has been  obviously clear that he has one of the  deepest constituency engagements and has remained one of the most vibrant at the senate as the Senate Services committee Chairman.

“This position is influential enough if his  desire is  for selfish agenda, but  it is clear that he  desire for service to the members of the party powers his ambition.

“Just as we consider these calls as a clear manifestation of his sterling qualities aa a leader, we will  also be modest to posit  that his activities as  Senator representing Niger east (zone B) at the senate are full of  narrations of  positive development

“Infact we cannot desire a better representation  than what  Distinguished Senator Sani Musa is offering our Senatorial zone,  he has proven that he is really for the masses , this can be adjudged through his superlative legislative contributions and constituency projects and engagements

“You may wish to recall that, he was the first Senator in the 9th senate to present his action plan,  on how he wanted to represent his people at the Senate, that immediately indicated that he was aware of the core values of social contract based on the principles of democracy.

“He has since then hit the ground running steadfastly pursuing the actualization of his action plans, this particular action has endeared him more to the electorates and others alike.

 

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man Reveals How 100% Natural Herbs Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7 days... CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

You might also like
Latest News

APC affirms Inuwa Yahaya as party leader in Gombe

Latest News

Imota rice mill to start production first quarter next year ― Sanwo-Olu

Latest News

Anambra road crashes claim 37 lives, injure 239 people ― FRSC

Latest News

PHOTO NEWS: More scenes from President Buhari’s visit to Naval Dockyard in…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More