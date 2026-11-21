A man, Akinola Toluwa, 46, has appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ado Ekiti, for allegedly assaulting his ex-wife.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to a one-count charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at No 50 Moferere Zone B, off Akure road in Ikere-Ekiti.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he alleged that the defendant caused harm on one Ayoola Ajayi, by using wooden stick to inflict deep cut and cause severe injury on her head.

Oriyomi said that the defendant and his ex-wife, the complainant, had separated for some years.

The complainant had gone to check her children at the defendant’s house, and an argument broke out which led to them hitting each other with wooden stick.

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He said the offence contravened Section 255 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Rotimi Adabembe, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Adeosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case.