Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has attributed the sustained influx of investors into the state, even as his administration approaches the end of its tenure, to growing confidence in his government’s policies, the peaceful political atmosphere and the prospect of continuity under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abiodun said the orderly political transition within the ruling party had further strengthened investors’ confidence that the stability, economic reforms and development trajectory established by his administration would be sustained beyond 2027.

The governor spoke on Friday when he led the APC governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, to a meeting with members of the Egba Traditional Council at Ake, Abeokuta.

He noted that Ogun State had continued to attract fresh investments because of its peaceful environment, improved infrastructure and deliberate policies aimed at creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

According to him, his administration has attracted more than 6,000 companies to the state in the last seven years, constructed over 1,700 kilometres of roads, built about 8,000 houses and recruited more than 8,000 teachers into public primary and secondary schools.

Abiodun maintained that the absence of political violence, thuggery and wanton destruction of lives and property had become a major selling point for Ogun State, assuring investors that their investments were safe and their businesses could operate without unnecessary disruptions.

“Investors can now come here, bring their dollars, change them into naira and know that their profits can also be repatriated at an exchange rate that is meaningful to them. There is confidence in the economy of Nigeria,” he said.

The governor particularly observed that the continued interest of investors, despite the approaching end of his administration, demonstrated their confidence in the political and economic direction of the state.

He cited the recent groundbreaking of the $1.8 billion industrial park project by the LEE Group as evidence that investors remained confident in Ogun’s economic prospects.

He also acknowledged the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of foreign exchange rates, saying they had created opportunities for governments to redirect resources towards critical infrastructure and economic development.

According to him, the reforms had helped create a more predictable economic environment, encouraged investment and strengthened the capacity of governments to provide infrastructure that supports industrial growth.

“By removing subsidy and achieving convergence of the naira, the economy has since stabilised. Our foreign reserves have gone from a mere three billion dollars to 60 billion dollars today.

“Tax revenue generation has gone from N19 trillion to N28 trillion, a record in the last 19 years. When I hear someone saying he would return subsidy, I wonder if they understand what they are talking about. The same subsidy was taking 20 per cent of our budget, and none of us could feel its impact,” he said.

Abiodun urged traditional rulers and residents of Ogun Central Senatorial District to support the APC candidates in the forthcoming elections, warning against entrusting leadership positions to individuals without clearly articulated development plans.

He said political ambition alone was not sufficient qualification for leadership, stressing the need for candidates to demonstrate a clear understanding of governance and the practical steps required to move the state forward.

The governor described the relationship between his administration and the APC governorship candidate as unprecedented in the political history of Ogun State, noting that the peaceful process of identifying a successor had reinforced confidence in the state’s political future.

“Where a sitting governor is unveiling his successor in the same party in a manner where there was no rancour, bitterness or violence, it has instilled confidence in investors. Everybody continues to avail us the same confidence that they have had since 2019.

“What does that mean? It means one thing: continuity is extremely important to socioeconomic development. We cannot allow just anyone to come and reverse the fortunes we have achieved, particularly in the last seven years,” he said.

Abiodun expressed confidence in Senator Adeola’s capacity to build on the achievements of his administration, saying the APC candidate understood the development agenda and would sustain ongoing projects and programmes.

In his remarks, Adeola commended the cordial relationship between the governor and the party’s leadership, describing continuity as essential to sustaining development.

He pledged to consolidate on the achievements of the Abiodun administration, promising to continue from where the incumbent governor would stop.

“I will be seated as your governor to ensure that where Governor Dapo Abiodun stops, I will continue from there, and that is why we are preaching continuity,” he said.

Adeola cited Lagos State as an example of how successive administrations within the same political structure could sustain development policies and build on the achievements of their predecessors.

He expressed optimism that Ogun’s economic prospects would expand further with the development of the Gateway Deep Sea Port and commercial oil exploration activities around Eba and Tongeji Island.

According to him, these projects, alongside other ongoing investments, would significantly expand the state’s revenue base, with the potential to increase its internally generated revenue from the current N250 billion to N1 trillion.

He also attributed the state’s development prospects to the working relationship between Abiodun and President Tinubu, saying the cooperation had helped attract strategic investments and infrastructure projects.

Former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, in his remarks, commended the Abiodun administration for promoting industrial development in Ogun Central and expanding educational opportunities across the state.

Osoba urged sons and daughters of the senatorial district to participate actively in the forthcoming elections.

The meeting also featured the conferment of traditional chieftaincy titles on some political leaders. Senator Adeola was conferred with the title of Araba Egba, while his wife, Temitope Adeola, received the title of Asiwaju Iya Ewe. The APC deputy governorship candidate, Mrs Kudirat Balogun, was conferred with the title of Asiwaju Iya Ibiye.