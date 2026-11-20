Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to women’s economic empowerment and inclusive development with the approval of a fresh 12-month budget for the Nigeria for Women Programme Scale-Up Project (NFWP-SU).

The approval, covering the period from September 2026 to August 2027, is expected to sustain the implementation of the World Bank-supported intervention and extend its benefits to more women, particularly those in rural and peri-urban communities across the state.

As part of efforts to widen the programme’s reach, Aiyedatiwa has also approved the inclusion of Ifedore, Owo and Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Areas in the project, bringing more communities within the scope of the women’s economic empowerment initiative.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Seun Bosede Osamaye, stated this at the budget approval meeting of the Ondo State Multisectoral Coordination Structure (MCS) held in Akure on Thursday.

He said the approval underscored his administration’s determination to ensure that women, irrespective of their social status, economic circumstances or place of residence, had access to opportunities to improve their livelihoods and strengthen their participation in economic activities.

Aiyedatiwa described the Multisectoral Coordination Structure as the apex decision-making body responsible for ratifying and endorsing the programme’s Annual Workplan and Budget before its transmission to the World Bank for a no-objection clearance.

He urged members of the structure and other stakeholders to demonstrate greater commitment to the implementation of the programme, stressing the importance of effective coordination and accountability in achieving its objectives.

The governor’s position comes against the backdrop of the ongoing implementation of the programme, which has recorded the formation and strengthening of about 400 Women Affinity Groups (WAGs) in Ilaje, Akure North and Akoko North-West Local Government Areas.

The approval of three additional local government areas is expected to broaden the programme’s geographical coverage and provide more women with access to its interventions.

The Nigeria for Women Programme Scale-Up Project is designed to improve women’s economic opportunities through organised groups, financial inclusion, livelihood support and other interventions aimed at strengthening their capacity to participate meaningfully in household and community economic activities.

Speaking at the meeting, the State Project Coordinator, Dr Jumoke Bakare, took members through the various components of the programme, highlighting their relevance to women’s economic advancement and the expected impact on beneficiaries across the state.

She emphasised the need for sustained collaboration among the participating ministries, departments and agencies to ensure that the project’s objectives translated into measurable benefits for women in participating communities.

Also presenting the reviewed budget for the September 2026 to August 2027 implementation period, the Chairman of the State Technical Committee and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mr Kayode Kolawole, outlined the major activities captured in the proposal.

Kolawole explained the significance of the proposed activities, particularly their potential to address the economic challenges confronting rural and peri-urban women and strengthen their access to opportunities for improved livelihoods.

In their separate contributions, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Laolu Akindolire; Commissioner for Water Resources, Public Sanitation and Hygiene, Elder Ayodele Akande; Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperative Services, Pastor Bola Ademuwagun; and Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Engr Leye Akinola, commended the State Project Coordination Unit for the progress recorded despite the initial challenges encountered in getting the programme underway.

They particularly acknowledged Governor Aiyedatiwa’s intervention in removing administrative bottlenecks that had threatened the take-off of the project, noting that his support had helped create an enabling environment for its implementation.

The commissioners urged the State Project Coordination Unit to sustain its commitment, strengthen inter-ministerial collaboration and ensure that the programme’s interventions reached the intended beneficiaries, especially women at the grassroots.

They stressed that the success of the initiative would depend not only on budgetary approval but also on diligent implementation, effective monitoring and the ability to translate the project’s activities into tangible improvements in women’s economic conditions.

With the approval by the Multisectoral Coordination Structure, the reviewed budget will now be transmitted to the World Bank for its no-objection clearance, a requirement for the commencement of the next 12-month implementation cycle.

The development is expected to further strengthen Ondo State’s efforts to promote women’s economic participation, expand livelihood opportunities and advance inclusive development through coordinated government interventions.