A father of three, simply identified as Inuaghata, was said to have fled his home in Edo State, after allegedly slaughtering his wife and mother of his three children.

The bereaved father-in-law, Mr. Adun Samuel, has therefore offered to pay N100,000 reward to anybody that could provide information leading to the arrest of his fleeing son in-law.

Tribune Online gathered that the deceased, Osaretin, aged 23, was believed to be pregnant as at the time she was murdered.

Mr. Adun, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, on Friday, said his daughter had three children for the fleeing husband.

Adun said he was told that his daughter had been killed by her husband.

The distraught father added that the incident happened on May 24 and the suspected murderer had not been seen since then.

“I hail from Orhionmwon Local Government. My daughter was killed by her husband. She was 23 years old. The incident happened at Egba on the 24th of last month. I do not understand the problem they have. I was called that my daughter has been killed. He used a knife to slit her throat. My daughter was pregnant when she was killed. I want the boy arrested”, Mr. Adun demanded.

He added that though the fleeing Inuaghata hd not formally married the deceased, they nevertheless lived together as husband and wife.

“I will give anybody that gives information leading to his arrest the sum of N100,000. The boy had not formally married my daughter. His parents are both dead. I have called his brother. He ran away after killing my daughter. His name is Inuaghata.” Adun further said.

When contacted, Edo State Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, said that the matter had not been brought to his attention.

