The President, Tiv Culture and Social Association Taraba, Chief Joshua Ayagwa has assured that the state governor Dr Kefas Agbu will end the age-long dispute between Tiv and Jukun in Taraba.

Chief Ayagwa gave the assurance while interacting with journalists on Friday in Jalingo.

The Tiv cultural leader noted that he was convinced by the governor’s military background, coming from the intelligence unit of the system that the root course of the age-long dispute between the two ethnic will be reviewed and taken care of.

According to Chief Ayagwa, the detribalised nature of Governor Agbu has also given him the confidence that the governor would prioritize the unity amongst ethnic to build Taraba of the citizen’s pride.

He also noted that, tackling the general security and development of Taraba would be the governor’s priority, as the development would serve as a record-breaking in the history of the state.

“I am confident that Governor Kefas Agbu will end the age-long dispute between Tiv and Jukun in Taraba. I wish to call on all Tiv people to support the governor and his government to succeed.

“I have confidence in Governor Agbu that he will end our age-long dispute with the Jukun people. My confidence is because of his detribalised nature. His detribalised nature and military background have convinced me that the unity amongst ethnic in Taraba is guarantee.

“I sincerely commend the previous administrations for their efforts in handling insecurity but I believe that the end time for the general insecurity, dispute amongst ethnic groups in Taraba is here under Governor Kefas Agbu.

“The governor’s first set of appointments is clear proof that he doesn’t believe in tribalism. Governor Agbu has proven in the few appointments made so far that, he has come to build Taraba and unite the citizens. His attitude toward issues within a few days in office as governor of Taraba has convinced my trust that he will build a united Taraba that all Nigerians would be proud to call home.”

