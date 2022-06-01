Man collapses at Atiku’s certificate of return ceremony

One person on Wednesday collapsed at the ceremony organized by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hand over a certificate of return to its presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The man of between 60-65 years of age succumbed to the harsh conditions inside the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the Wadata Plaza national secretariat of the party that was filled beyond capacity by the party faithful.

The large population of those who came to witness the exercise ostensibly overwhelmed the air conditioning system in the call, causing extreme heat and running sweat.

Some people were heard complaining of feeling faint before the incident.

The event, which had been slated for 12noon, was already behind schedule by about an hour, leaving waiting party members and observers in a very uncomfortable situation.

Unable to bear the conditions anymore, the man collapsed, caused panic among in the hall and was quickly rushed outside.





He was made to sit at the security post where concerned individuals tried to revive him by pouring water and using a hand-held rechargeable fan to provide him air.

The measures worked as he regained consciousness and continued to sit to regain full strength.

