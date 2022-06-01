IGP, Usman Baba, decorates Magu, Onadeko, others to next rank

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba on Tuesday decorated 32 newly promoted Senior Police officers by the Police Service Commission, PSC to their next ranks in Abuja.

The Senior Officers consist of 9 Assistant Inspectors General Of Police, (AIGs) including a former Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and the immediate past Commissioner of Police of Oyo State, AIG Ngozi Onadeko and 23 Commissioners of Police.

Speaking at the ceremony, the IGP who said that the promotion exercise was based basically on seniority and merit charged the new Officers to justify their new ranks by deploying their wealth of experience in their new areas of operations.

In his brief remarks, the Governor of Oyo State Seyi Abiodun Makinde who lauded the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF for maintaining peace in the country despite the growing insecurity in the land showed encomiums on the outing Commissioner of Police of the state, AIG Onadeko for restoring absolute peace in the state despite all odds.

