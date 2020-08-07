Man attempts to bribe policemen after stealing iPhone 11 from passenger in Lagos

A man was on Friday arrested in the Ipaja area of Lagos State for stealing an iPhone 11 from a passenger inside a tricycle and even went ahead to bribe policemen so as to allow him to escape.

The man, Ismaila Yusuf, was arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command on Friday afternoon after the owner of the phone recognised him and raised the alarm which prompted the officers to give him a hot chase.

According to the RRS in its Twitter handle, when the man, who even has an identity card, was eventually arrested, he pleaded and offered to give them bribe which the officers rejected, leading to his eventual arrest.

He was said to have stolen the phone from the victim two weeks ago, but on Friday, the victim saw him in the same Ipaja area and his alarm led to the arrest of the man who has now been detained at the Ipaja Police Station for further investigation.

According to the RRS in its Twitter handle: “Police officers on patrol along Ipaja have arrested a man, Ismaila Yusuf, who was accused of stealing a phone (iPhone 11) from a passenger in a tricycle two weeks ago.

“The victim recognised the suspect on the road this afternoon before screaming and drawing the attention of the officers who gave him a hot chase and apprehended him.

“He offered them bribe for them to let him go but they declined and took him down to Ipaja Police Station for further investigation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase…

SEE THE APPOINTMENT LETTER: Bauchi Governor Gets SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant (SA) on Unmarried Women Affairs. The appointment of the SA was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba copies of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday…

Industrial Unrest Looms In University System, NASU, SSANU Warn

The varsity workers, under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and other Associated Institutions (NASU), said on Thursday that they would immediately commence a nationwide strike as soon as the university system reopens after the COVID-19 lockdown…