Man arraigned over alleged fraud of N400,000 in Ekiti 

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 30-year-old man(name withheld) at an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged fraud.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a charge of fraud.

The prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in the month of August 2019 in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant obtained N400,000 from the complainant, Mr Oreyomi Oluwaseun, on pretext of supplying Almaco Aluminum Windows and failed to deliver the Windows for the complainant.

He said the offence contravened Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

His counsel, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until April 21 for hearing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Husband Cheats On Wife, Catches Coronavirus From Lover

A cheating husband who caught coronavirus on a secret break to Italy with his mistress is now in isolation in the UK with his wife who has no idea how he caught it. The woman has no idea how her partner caught Covid-19 but the man confessed to medical coordinators in the north of England… Read full story

COVID-19: Senate Considers Review Of 2020 Budget • Confirms PIB passage will boost the economy

The Senate has said a review of the 2020 budget for practicable implementation due to “difficulties in the funding the 2020 Appropriation Act as passed by the National Assembly” has become inevitable. This new thinking by the upper House of the Nigerian parliament is a consequence of the “the sharp drop in… Read full story

COVID-19: Stay At Home, FG Advises Senior Citizens • May consider travel ban, large gathering restrictions

There is a strong indication that the Federal Government may consider travel ban and place restrictions on large gathering; as the country confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Lagos. The Federal Government has, however, advised the senior citizens and those with existing underlying medical conditions to stay at home… Read full story

US Researchers Begin First Coronavirus Vaccine Test

US researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday — leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges. With a careful jab in a healthy volunteer’s arm, scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in… Read full story

Defection: You Are An Ungrateful Soul, APC Replies Segun Oni



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has declared it was not surprised with the imminent defection of the former governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni from the party to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Oni, a former deputy national chairman of the APC while speaking in an exclusive chat with… Read full story

APC Crisis: Confusion Persists As Oshiomhole Gives Notice Of NWC Meeting

Despite the reprieve granted the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Court of Appeal on Monday, the confusion in the ruling persisted. A Federal Capital Territory(FCT) High Court, Abuja has on Monday granted an interim order to allow the acting national secretary… Read full story

FACT CHECK: Does Gargling Salt Water, Vinegar Or Warm Water Kill Coronavirus?

CLAIM: Coronavirus before it reaches the lungs, it remains in the throat for four days and at this time, the person begins to cough and have throat pains. If he drinks water a lot and gargling with warm water & salt or vinegar eliminates the virus. Spread this information because you can save someone with this information… Read full story

Coronavirus: Jehovah’s Witnesses Cancel Historical Evangelism In UK

With the apparent failure of the western powers to contain a further spread of the contagious coronavirus, a religious organisation, the Jehovah’s Witnesses (JW), has cancelled its historical mode of evangelism across the United Kingdom. For fear of the disease, the Christian religious organisation, for the first time in the history of its existence, announced the cancellation of its evangelism activities, including house-to-house, street and literature cart witnessing in the entire UK… Read full story

Australian Scientists Claim To Have Developed Vaccine For Coronavirus But Not Ready To Let Go

Australian scientists claim they have already developed a coronavirus vaccine, but it could take months before it is ready to be rolled out. Three scientists from the University of Queensland, in Brisbane, believe they have created a vaccine that could immunize against COVID-19… Read full story

APC Crisis: We’ll Quarantine Oshiomhole’s Enemies –Tinubu • 2023 ambition causing corona-like virus, he adds

Barely 24 hours to the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to decide the fate of its ousted national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Lagos State governor and national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has finally taken a position on the crisis… Read full story

BREAKING: Court Sacks New Kano Emirs, Dissolves Four Emirates

A Kano High Court on Thursday nullified the creation of four new Emirate Councils in the state by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. While also sacking the Emirs appointed over those Emirates, the court described the appointments as illegal. It would be recalled that the state governor created four Emirate Councils of Bichi, Karaye, Gaya and Rano… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE