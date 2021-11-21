Makinde, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Danjuma, others for Okubadejo’s book presentation

OYO State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde; his Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states’ counterparts, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN); General TY Danjuma; the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, will lead other dignitaries and captains of industry to the book presentation of the Archbishop of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and the Bishop of Ibadan-North Diocese, Most Reverend Dr. Segun Okubadejo.

Other dignitaries expected at the new work of the renowned cleric entitled “Waste of Grace” include Otunba Subomi Balogun, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Chief Bayo Oyero, bishops and priests, among others.

Speaking at a press briefing on the forthcoming book presentation, at the Bishop’s Court in Akobo, Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday, Okubadejo, noted that the new book is instrumental to the restoration of Nigeria and is a wake-up call for the Federal Government and state governors, government functionaries, private sectors, individuals, and all humans to put an end to the waste of grace and do the needful with the fear of God.

“Grace is having freely what you don’t deserve. You can use it rightly or the other way round. Many countries that don’t have what we possess as a nation has gone ahead of us. God has blessed this country in every way, even in natural and human resources and that is grace. God has even raised people, especially religious leaders to speak against injustice and bad governance.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria is in this state despite all efforts to proffer solutions to our problems, but as a cleric and church leader, we will not relent in contributing our quota towards the transformation of the nation and I’m confident that this new work of mine will ignite a new wave for the betterment of the county,” he added.

The Communication Consultant to Ibadan North Diocese, Mr. Ademola Afolabi, noted that plans have been concluded to project the cogent message of the book to the public on December 16, at the Premier Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Publisher/CEO of CEEDEE Resources, Mr. Clement Ige, also stressed that the much anticipated 158 book is instrumental for Nigerians at all levels as the author identified the problems facing the growth of the nation and underscored solutions for a resourceful life.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Uzodinma sacks General Manager of OCDA, names replacement Uzodinma sacks General Manager of OCDA, names replacement Uzodinma sacks General Manager of OCDA, names replacement Uzodinma sacks General Manager of OCDA, names replacement.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…