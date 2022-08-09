Makinde directs minor cabinet reshuffle

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, directed a minor reshuffling of his cabinet.

The reshuffling sees Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye henceforth head the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while Honourable Bayo Lawal will be in charge of the Ministry of Trades, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives.

The reshuffling was announced at the Executive Council meeting at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, in Ibadan.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun indicated that the meeting had in attendance the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Mr Bayo Lawal, the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi and other members of the state executive council.

