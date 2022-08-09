Niger police arrest impostor with military gear

Niger State Police Command has said it has arrested a suspected impostor who has been parading himself as a military officer.

This was contained in a press statement issued and made available to the newsmen by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, on Tuesday in Minna, adding that the suspect was allegedly sighted along Ibeto area of Nasko, in Magama Local Government Area of the State as of the time of his arrest by the Police Operatives attached to Nasko Division.

According to the statement, “On 31/07/2022 at about 1000hrs, based on a tip-off that an individual who has been parading himself as a military officer was sighted along Ibeto area of Nasko, in Magama LGA of the state.”

“On receipt of this information, Police operatives attached to Nasko Division mobilized to the area and arrested one Aliyu Umar aged 35yrs ‘m’ of Wawu-Garin Warra, Ngaski LGA of Kebbi State.

“The suspect was arrested with the following items: One Mercedes Benz with Reg. No. BDG 300 TA, One NDA emblem, One military camouflage jungle hat, One military vest with a belt, One military face mask, two ropes, three sim cards of different network providers and a sum of seven hundred and twenty thousand naira (N720,000) respectively.”

The statement explained that “during interrogation, the suspect denied being a military officer, but claimed that the accoutrements belong to his brother who is a soldier man serving at Warri, Delta State.”

The statement however noted that the suspect has been on the Command’s watchlist as he abandoned a Honda Accord vehicle with Reg.No. RBC 143 FF at Maje along Kotangora road in Kontagora LGA of the State since 2020 with the view to evade arrest for a similar offence.

The image-maker of the state Police Police Command, DSP Abiodun explained further that the suspect couldn’t give a satisfactory account of himself as he claimed to be a car dealer and farmer while he further said that the cash in his possession was meant to purchase a vehicle.

Meanwhile, Abiodun said, “the case is under investigation and assured that the suspect will be arraigned in court for prosecution immediately after investigation must have been concluded.”

The command thereby urged members of the public to be more vigilant and report any strange person(s) to the Police and other security agencies for prompt intervention.