Makinde congratulates Adeleke, hails Osun voters

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the just-concluded Osun governorship election.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement in Ibadan on Sunday by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

Makinde hailed the people of Osun, saying that the power of the people will always triumph.

The governor commended the teeming voters across the 30 local government areas of Osun for standing by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and staying resolute to ensure that their votes counted.

According to him, Adeleke’s victory was similar to what happened in Oyo State in the 2019 governorship election when the people exercised their franchise in support of an opposition party.

Makinde lauded Adeleke, PDP members and Osun voters for remaining strong and unwavering throughout the electioneering period.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Oyo state, I congratulate the Osun governor-elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, and the people of Osun on this victory.

“It is great to have a second PDP flag flying in the South-West and this victory teaches all politicians an important lesson- that truly, power resides with the people.

“The power of the people will continue to triumph, the earlier politicians realise this fact, the better for our democracy,” Makinde said.

(NAN)

