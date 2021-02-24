Mabera residents commend Tambuwal over drainage construction

Residents of Mabera community in Sokoto State have commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal over the ongoing construction of drainage in the area.

Some residents who spoke to Nigerian Tribune during an inspection tour by newsmen to the area described the project as a welcome development.

They appealed to the state governor to do everything within his power to deliver on schedule.

Hajia Hawau Ibrahim, in her remarks said she is the luckiest person in the environment due to the project.

She said for the last eight years that she has been living in the area, rainy season has always been a nightmare due to flood in the area.

She, however, appealed to government as well as the contracting firm handling the project to ensure the completion of the project on schedule.

Also speaking, Mr Mukhtar Ibrahim described the project as not only timely but commendable.

He assured that residents of Mabera have decided to take ownership of the project when completed to ensure that it serves its purpose to every resident.

Meanwhile, the representative of NEWMAP told newsmen that the eight months duration of the project will be adhere to by the contractor.

He said the project covered a land space of 18.59 kilometres with 17 drainages.

The drainage, according to Yabo, includes four major drainage as well as 13 sub drainage across the area.

While commending the efforts of the state governor, Yabo also thanked the state Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Sagir Bafarawa for all the assistance rendered to the organisation by making sure that the project is delivered on time.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Senate screens service chiefs designate